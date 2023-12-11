The Dallas Mavericks (13-8) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-15) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at FedExForum, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Grizzlies 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-4.6)

Mavericks (-4.6) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.5

The Mavericks have covered more often than the Grizzlies this year, sporting an ATS record of 11-10-0, as opposed to the 9-12-0 record of the Grizz.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 58.3% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (50%).

Memphis and its opponents have gone over the total 38.1% of the time this season (eight out of 21). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (15 out of 21).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Grizzlies are 2-10, while the Mavericks are 12-4 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been carried by their offense, as they rank fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 119.9 points per game. They rank 21st in the league in points allowed (116.7 per contest).

Dallas ranks 23rd in the NBA with 42.6 boards per game, but it is giving up 46.7 rebounds per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.

The Mavericks are averaging 25.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas ranks best in the NBA by committing only 11.3 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 15th in the league (13.5 per contest).

The Mavericks own a 37.2% three-point percentage this year (ninth-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by draining 16 threes per contest (best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.