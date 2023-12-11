Oddsmakers have set player props for Luka Doncic, Desmond Bane and others when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -120) 9.5 (Over: -122) 9.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -149)

Monday's points prop bet for Doncic is 34.5 points. That is 2.6 more than his season average of 31.9.

He has grabbed 8.4 rebounds per game, 1.1 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (9.5).

Doncic has averaged 8.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Doncic's 3.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 19.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -135)

Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 16.9 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.6 less than Monday's prop total.

Hardaway has connected on 3.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

Monday's prop bet for Bane is 26.5 points, 1.9 more than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.1 assists per game, which is 1.4 less than Monday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -130)

The 21.5 points prop total set for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Monday is 1.6 more than his scoring average on the season (19.9).

He has averaged 0.6 less rebounds per game (5.9) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Jackson has connected on 1.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Monday.

