How to Watch the Stars vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Coming off a defeat last time out, the Dallas Stars will host the Detroit Red Wings (who also lost their previous game) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
The Stars game against the Red Wings can be watched on BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 80 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Stars' 87 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Stars have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|26
|11
|14
|25
|21
|8
|51.5%
|Jason Robertson
|26
|8
|16
|24
|20
|18
|-
|Roope Hintz
|24
|10
|12
|22
|6
|7
|52%
|Matt Duchene
|25
|6
|14
|20
|7
|11
|55.9%
|Jamie Benn
|26
|5
|14
|19
|5
|20
|57.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings' total of 82 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 16th in the league.
- With 97 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Red Wings have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|26
|13
|12
|25
|14
|15
|41.7%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|26
|9
|13
|22
|11
|11
|0%
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|25
|5
|14
|19
|10
|6
|-
