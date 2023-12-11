Sportsbooks have listed player props for Joe Pavelski and others when the Dallas Stars host the Detroit Red Wings at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Pavelski is one of Dallas' leading contributors (25 total points), having collected 11 goals and 14 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 3 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 0 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 1 2 3 4

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Jason Robertson has eight goals and 16 assists to total 24 points (0.9 per game).

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1 at Panthers Dec. 6 0 0 0 2 at Lightning Dec. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 2 2 0 2 3

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has racked up 25 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 13 goals and 12 assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Senators Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 7 0 0 0 0 at Sabres Dec. 5 0 1 1 4 at Canadiens Dec. 2 1 1 2 2 vs. Blackhawks Nov. 30 0 1 1 6

