Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dawson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dawson County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dawson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lamesa High School at Snyder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Snyder, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.