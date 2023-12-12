Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Garza County, Texas has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Post High School at Smyer High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Smyer, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
