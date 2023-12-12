Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lipscomb County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Lipscomb County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Lipscomb County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Booker High School at Shamrock High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Shamrock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
