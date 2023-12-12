Player prop betting options for Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and others are available in the Los Angeles Lakers-Dallas Mavericks matchup at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Lakers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Tuesday's over/under for Doncic is 32.5 points, 0.5 more than his season average.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tuesday's assist over/under for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his year-long average.

Doncic has made four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (3.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -125) 13.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -154)

The 25.5-point total set for Davis on Tuesday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (13.5).

Davis' season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

LeBron James Props

Tuesday's over/under for LeBron James is 26.5. That's 1.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 7.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (8.5).

James' assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Tuesday's over/under (6.5).

He 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

