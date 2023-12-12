Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morris County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Morris County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pewitt High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mount Vernon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.