Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Potter County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Amarillo High School at Childress High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Childress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tascosa High School at Monterey High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lubbock, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
