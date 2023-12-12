The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) take on the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-14.5) 143.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-13.5) 142.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Northern Iowa Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M is 5-2-0 ATS this season.

The Prairie View A&M Panthers have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Northern Iowa has won just two games against the spread this season.

A total of six out of the Northern Iowa Panthers' eight games this season have hit the over.

