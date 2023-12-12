The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. UL Monroe Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearkats have a 40% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.1% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have hit.
  • Sam Houston has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.9% from the field.
  • The Bearkats are the 124th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Warhawks rank 36th.
  • The 73.7 points per game the Bearkats put up are just 2.6 more points than the Warhawks allow (71.1).
  • Sam Houston is 4-1 when scoring more than 71.1 points.

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Sam Houston posted 79.8 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 65.3 points per contest.
  • The Bearkats gave up 53.2 points per game last year at home, which was 11 fewer points than they allowed in road games (64.2).
  • Sam Houston drained 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 39.5% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in road games (7.5 threes per game, 35.5% three-point percentage).

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Arizona State L 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar W 90-70 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State L 69-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/12/2023 UL Monroe - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/15/2023 Texas State - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/20/2023 @ Grand Canyon - Grand Canyon University Arena

