Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Scurry County, Texas today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Scurry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hermleigh High School at Motley County High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 12

6:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Matador, TX

Matador, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamesa High School at Snyder High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Snyder, TX

Snyder, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ira High School at Rule High School