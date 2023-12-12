How to Watch the Texas Southern vs. Houston Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) will aim to stop a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Houston Cougars (6-1) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Fertitta Center, airing at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern vs. Houston Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers score an average of 59.2 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 62.3 the Cougars give up to opponents.
- Houston's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Cougars put up 86 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 75.5 the Tigers allow.
- Houston is 6-0 when scoring more than 75.5 points.
- Texas Southern has a 1-4 record when allowing fewer than 86 points.
- This year the Cougars are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Tigers give up.
Texas Southern Leaders
- Daeja Holmes: 10.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Jaida Belton: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 2 BLK, 43.6 FG%
- Taniya Lawson: 11.5 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Jordyn Turner: 10.3 PTS, 40.4 FG%
- Alisa Knight: 3.7 PTS, 29 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ LSU
|L 106-47
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|SFA
|L 73-58
|Health & PE Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Rice
|L 74-44
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/12/2023
|@ Houston
|-
|Fertitta Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Tulsa
|-
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|12/18/2023
|Omaha
|-
|Health & PE Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.