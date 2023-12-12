How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Texas Tech shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.
- The Red Raiders are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 258th.
- The 74.8 points per game the Red Raiders put up are only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (71.8).
- When Texas Tech puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 5-1.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.0).
- The Red Raiders ceded 68.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.1).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Texas Tech performed better at home last year, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Michigan
|W 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Butler
|L 103-95
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|Omaha
|W 87-58
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/12/2023
|Oral Roberts
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
