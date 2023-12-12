The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) will try to break a four-game road skid when visiting the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Tech Stats Insights

This season, the Red Raiders have a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have knocked down.

In games Texas Tech shoots higher than 40.1% from the field, it is 4-2 overall.

The Red Raiders are the 179th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 258th.

The 74.8 points per game the Red Raiders put up are only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (71.8).

When Texas Tech puts up more than 71.8 points, it is 5-1.

Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Texas Tech posted 11.4 more points per game (77.4) than it did when playing on the road (66.0).

The Red Raiders ceded 68.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (72.1).

Looking at three-point shooting, Texas Tech performed better at home last year, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule