The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (4-4) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at United Supermarkets Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -12.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

In three games this season, Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over 143.5 total points.

Texas Tech has had an average of 140.4 points in its games this season, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

This season, Texas Tech has been listed as the favorite in three games and won them all.

The Red Raiders have entered three games this season favored by -1100 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Texas Tech, based on the moneyline, is 91.7%.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 3 42.9% 74.8 151.3 65.6 137.4 135.9 Oral Roberts 4 66.7% 76.5 151.3 71.8 137.4 148.5

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The 74.8 points per game the Red Raiders average are only 3.0 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (71.8).

Texas Tech is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 71.8 points.

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 3-4-0 2-2 3-4-0 Oral Roberts 3-3-0 2-0 3-3-0

Texas Tech vs. Oral Roberts Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Oral Roberts 11-6 Home Record 16-0 3-7 Away Record 11-4 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.2 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.7 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

