The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-6) visit the Rice Owls (3-6) after losing three road games in a row. The Owls are double-digit favorites by 11.5 points in the contest, which tips at 12:15 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The point total is 157.5 for the matchup.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 12:15 PM ET

12:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -11.5 157.5

Rice Betting Records & Stats

Rice's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 157.5 points three times.

The average point total in Rice's outings this year is 151.8, 5.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

Rice has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Owls have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -750.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 88.2% chance of a victory for Rice.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 37.5% 72.8 150.6 79.0 158.1 156.1 Incarnate Word 3 37.5% 77.8 150.6 79.1 158.1 147.8

Additional Rice Insights & Trends

The 72.8 points per game the Owls put up are 6.3 fewer points than the Cardinals give up (79.1).

Rice has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when putting up more than 79.1 points.

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 2-6-0 0-1 4-4-0 Incarnate Word 4-4-0 0-2 5-3-0

Rice vs. Incarnate Word Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Incarnate Word 11-7 Home Record 7-7 6-7 Away Record 3-12 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.5 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

