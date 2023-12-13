Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word December 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-0) will face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
- December 1 at home vs Houston Christian
- November 29 at home vs UC Irvine
- December 5 at home vs Sam Houston
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Jasmine Shavers: 16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bailey Maupin: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- Shavers: 16.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Maupin: 16.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Merritt: 8.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Freelon: 8.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.