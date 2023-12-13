The Texas Longhorns (10-0) will attempt to continue a 10-game winning streak when visiting the Arizona Wildcats (7-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at McKale Center. The game airs on Pac-12 Network.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Network

Texas vs. Arizona Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns score 33.6 more points per game (92) than the Wildcats allow (58.4).

Texas has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.4 points.

Arizona's record is 7-2 when it allows fewer than 92 points.

The Wildcats average 70.7 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 52.9 the Longhorns allow.

Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 52.9 points.

When Texas gives up fewer than 70.7 points, it is 9-0.

The Wildcats shoot 44.2% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Longhorns allow defensively.

The Longhorns' 51.5 shooting percentage from the field is 13.3 higher than the Wildcats have conceded.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

13.8 PTS, 7.4 AST, 3.2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 BLK, 71.6 FG% Madison Booker: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Amina Muhammad: 9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG%

9.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 66.7 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Texas Schedule