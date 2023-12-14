Baylor vs. Delaware State December 14 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Baylor Bears (5-0) play the Delaware State Hornets (0-6) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Baylor vs. Delaware State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
Baylor Players to Watch
- Dre'Una Edwards: 14.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Aijha Blackwell: 11.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sarah Andrews: 13.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 8.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Yaya Felder: 9.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Delaware State Players to Watch
