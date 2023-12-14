Grant Williams and the Dallas Mavericks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on December 12, Williams put up 19 points in a 127-125 win against the Lakers.

In this piece we'll dive into Williams' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Grant Williams Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.3 9.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.7 Assists -- 1.7 2.2 PRA -- 15.7 15.1 PR -- 14 12.9 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.1



Grant Williams Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Williams has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.5 per game, which account for 7.5% and 7.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Mavericks rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Allowing 105.9 points per game, the Timberwolves are the second-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Timberwolves are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 24.4 per game.

Allowing 11.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Grant Williams vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/15/2023 26 2 4 1 0 0 0 12/23/2022 23 6 4 1 2 0 0

