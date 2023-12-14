The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will welcome in the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) after winning three home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

Lamar Stats Insights

The Cardinals are shooting 43.7% from the field, 5% higher than the 38.7% the Warhawks' opponents have shot this season.

Lamar is 3-3 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Cardinals are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at 12th.

The Cardinals score an average of 82.1 points per game, 12 more points than the 70.1 the Warhawks allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.1 points, Lamar is 4-3.

Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 on the road.

The Cardinals gave up 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 76.2 on the road.

Beyond the arc, Lamar drained fewer triples away (5.9 per game) than at home (6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32%) than at home (33.7%) too.

Lamar Upcoming Schedule