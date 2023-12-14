The UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center. This clash will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Game Information

Lamar Players to Watch

  • Terry Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Lamar vs. UL Monroe Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
42nd 83.6 Points Scored 67 314th
305th 77.3 Points Allowed 72.5 210th
41st 37.8 Rebounds 37.8 41st
35th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd
34th 9.6 3pt Made 5.8 302nd
25th 17.6 Assists 14.7 103rd
294th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 239th

