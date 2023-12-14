Fantasy Football Week 15 RB Rankings
It's Week 15 of the NFL season, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning RBs -- you're in luck!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 15
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|311.4
|24.0
|17.4
|4.8
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|237.4
|18.3
|14.1
|2.2
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|226.9
|17.5
|16.8
|4.3
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|204.4
|15.7
|15.5
|4.1
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|201.6
|20.2
|14.5
|7.4
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|199.5
|15.3
|15.5
|3.9
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|194.8
|15.0
|16.5
|2.3
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|189.0
|14.5
|13.0
|4.7
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|188.0
|14.5
|11.3
|5.1
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|187.1
|14.4
|15.1
|4.5
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|184.0
|20.4
|17.7
|4.3
|Joshua Jacobs
|Raiders
|181.1
|13.9
|17.9
|4.2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|179.0
|16.3
|11.6
|5.3
|James Cook
|Bills
|178.0
|13.7
|12.5
|3.4
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|176.0
|13.5
|12.3
|2.8
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|173.8
|14.5
|14.7
|3.2
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|167.0
|12.8
|13.7
|3.5
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|165.6
|16.6
|18.5
|4.4
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|163.5
|12.6
|12.8
|3.8
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|159.6
|16.0
|16.1
|1.8
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|154.3
|12.9
|14.4
|2.8
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|150.1
|15.0
|13.6
|5.4
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|147.0
|13.4
|14.3
|2.5
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|146.4
|11.3
|8.4
|4.1
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|145.7
|12.1
|13.0
|4.2
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|145.5
|11.2
|11.3
|0.8
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|140.6
|20.1
|9.0
|3.6
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|135.8
|10.4
|12.8
|2.6
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|135.0
|11.3
|14.2
|3.4
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|131.9
|10.1
|13.2
|2.5
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|124.4
|9.6
|12.9
|3.2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|119.3
|9.2
|10.3
|3
|Devin Singletary
|Texans
|111.9
|8.6
|10.8
|2
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|108.9
|8.4
|5.6
|4.2
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|107.7
|8.3
|12.6
|2.2
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|104.7
|11.6
|14.3
|2.2
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|101.1
|14.4
|14.3
|2.7
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|98.0
|7.5
|3.0
|3.4
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|96.5
|8.0
|3.8
|3.7
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|95.3
|8.7
|10.1
|1.3
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|93.5
|7.2
|11.7
|1.3
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|91.8
|11.5
|12.9
|2
|Zach Charbonnet
|Seahawks
|86.8
|7.2
|7.9
|2.5
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|81.7
|6.3
|4.3
|1.9
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|76.5
|6.4
|9.6
|2.9
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|76.4
|10.9
|9.4
|4.3
|Latavius Murray
|Bills
|75.8
|5.8
|5.6
|1.6
|Rico Dowdle
|Cowboys
|74.9
|5.8
|5.8
|1
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|71.5
|6.0
|5.3
|2.3
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|70.7
|7.1
|13.3
|1.4
This Week's Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions
|8:15 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, December 17
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Philadelphia Eagles at Seattle Seahawks
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, December 18
|ABC/ESPN
