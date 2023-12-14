The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada TV: FOX

Raiders vs. Chargers Insights

This year, the Raiders rack up 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers allow (21.7).

This year Los Angeles puts up just 1.8 more points per game (21.7) than Las Vegas gives up (19.9).

The Raiders rack up 277.7 yards per game, 97.4 fewer yards than the 375.1 the Chargers give up per contest.

Los Angeles averages just 0.8 fewer yards per game (334.3) than Las Vegas gives up (335.1).

This season, the Raiders rush for 32.6 fewer yards per game (80.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (113.2).

Los Angeles rushes for 96 yards per game, 31.4 fewer than the 127.4 Las Vegas allows per contest.

This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (17).

This season Los Angeles has turned the ball over 14 times, while Las Vegas has forced 14 turnovers.

Raiders Home Performance

The Raiders' average points scored at home (17) is higher than their overall average (15.5). But their average points allowed at home (15) is lower than overall (19.9).

The Raiders accumulate 308.1 yards per game at home (30.4 more than their overall average), and concede 301.4 at home (33.7 less than overall).

Las Vegas' average yards passing at home (208) is higher than its overall average (197.1). And its average yards conceded at home (197.1) is lower than overall (207.7).

At home, the Raiders rack up 100.1 rushing yards per game and concede 104.3. That's more than they gain overall (80.6), and less than they allow (127.4).

The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in home games (37.4%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (39.8%) is lower than overall (42%).

Raiders Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Miami L 20-13 CBS 11/26/2023 Kansas City L 31-17 CBS 12/10/2023 Minnesota L 3-0 FOX 12/14/2023 Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/25/2023 at Kansas City - CBS 12/31/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS 1/7/2024 Denver - -

Chargers Away Performance

On the road, the Chargers put up 20.3 points per game and concede 18.5. That's less than they score (21.7) and allow (21.7) overall.

The Chargers accumulate 333.5 yards per game in away games (0.8 less than their overall average), and concede 370.5 away from home (4.6 less than overall).

Los Angeles' average yards passing in road games (251.3) is higher than its overall average (238.3). And its average yards allowed in road games (261.7) is lower than overall (261.9).

The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (82.2) and allowed (108.8) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 96 and 113.2, respectively.

The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (38.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (36.1%) is higher than overall (35.8%).

Chargers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 Baltimore L 20-10 NBC 12/3/2023 at New England W 6-0 CBS 12/10/2023 Denver L 24-7 CBS 12/14/2023 at Las Vegas - Amazon Prime Video 12/23/2023 Buffalo - Peacock 12/31/2023 at Denver - CBS 1/7/2024 Kansas City - -

