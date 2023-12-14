The SMU Mustangs (3-4) face the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. This matchup will start at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

SMU vs. Louisiana Tech Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SMU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SMU Players to Watch

Salma Bates: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Silvia Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Anna Larr Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Jianna Morris: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Robyn Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech Players to Watch

Bates: 11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0 BLK Nativi: 7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Roberson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Morris: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Lee: 8.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.