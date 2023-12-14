How to Watch the Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) will look to halt a three-game home losing skid when squaring off versus the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse, airing at 7:30 PM ET.
Texas A&M-CC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Scoring Comparison
- The Islanders put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it scores more than 71.1 points.
- The Vaqueros average only 1.8 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Islanders give up (59.6).
- When UT Rio Grande Valley scores more than 59.6 points, it is 0-4.
- Texas A&M-CC is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 57.8 points.
- The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% lower than the Islanders concede to opponents (35%).
- The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 10 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 39.7 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 33.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)
- Mireia Aguado: 6.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.5 FG%
- Violeta Verano: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 26.4 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (5-for-27)
Texas A&M-CC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Texas State
|W 60-52
|American Bank Center
|12/2/2023
|Rice
|L 84-56
|American Bank Center
|12/5/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 69-46
|American Bank Center
|12/14/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Our Lady of the Lake
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/30/2023
|Concordia (TX)
|-
|American Bank Center
