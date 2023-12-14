The Texas State Bobcats (5-3) square off against the Denver Pioneers (2-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Denver Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers put up an average of 61.3 points per game, five more points than the 56.3 the Bobcats allow to opponents.

Denver is 2-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

Texas State is 4-1 when it allows fewer than 61.3 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Bobcats put up are only 4.1 more points than the Pioneers allow (63.4).

Texas State is 5-0 when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Denver has a 2-4 record when giving up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Bobcats shoot 40.7% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Pioneers allow defensively.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 44.3 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 44.3 FG% Ja'Niah Henson: 11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

11.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34) Jaylin Foster: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13) Timia Jefferson: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Gara Beth Self: 6.1 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

