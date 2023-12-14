How to Watch Texas vs. Wisconsin NCAA Volleyball: December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A live stream is available for the upcoming NCAA volleyball matchup between Wisconsin and Texas, on December 14 at 9:30 PM ET.
Texas vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: December 14
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo & ESPN+!
