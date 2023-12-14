The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-8) aim to halt a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas A&M-CC Scoring Comparison

The Islanders' 64.9 points per game are 6.2 fewer points than the 71.1 the Vaqueros allow.

Texas A&M-CC has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 71.1 points.

The Vaqueros record 57.8 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 59.6 the Islanders allow.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 when scoring more than 59.6 points.

When Texas A&M-CC gives up fewer than 57.8 points, it is 4-0.

This season the Vaqueros are shooting 33.5% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Islanders give up.

The Islanders make 38.7% of their shots from the field, 4.2% lower than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

10.1 PTS, 8.1 REB, 31.8 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Iyana Dorsey: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 30.2 FG%, 25.5 3PT% (13-for-51) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

7.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 41.0 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule