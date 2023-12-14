The Houston Cougars (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET.

UTSA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
UTSA vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Cougars' 86.4 points per game are 23.9 more points than the 62.5 the Roadrunners give up to opponents.
  • Houston has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.
  • UTSA has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.4 points.
  • The Roadrunners average only 4.8 more points per game (64.6) than the Cougars give up (59.8).
  • UTSA is 4-0 when scoring more than 59.8 points.
  • Houston has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.
  • This season the Roadrunners are shooting 41.4% from the field, 6.1% higher than the Cougars give up.
  • The Cougars make 42.2% of their shots from the field, just 7.2% more than the Roadrunners' defensive field-goal percentage.

UTSA Leaders

  • Kyra White: 11.3 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 33.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
  • Sidney Love: 13.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.5 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (5-for-20)
  • Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 2.1 BLK, 46.9 FG%
  • Idara Udo: 5.4 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 42.1 FG%
  • Aysia Proctor: 6.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

UTSA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ Sam Houston W 63-56 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/30/2023 Texas State L 65-57 UTSA Convocation Center
12/3/2023 UTEP W 90-66 UTSA Convocation Center
12/14/2023 Houston - UTSA Convocation Center
12/17/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/19/2023 @ Seattle U - Redhawk Center

