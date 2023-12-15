Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Clay County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Petrolia High School at Newcastle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Newcastle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.