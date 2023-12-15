Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeWitt County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in DeWitt County, Texas today, we've got what you need.
DeWitt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Yorktown High School at McMullen County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Tilden, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cuero High School at Edna High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Edna, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nordheim High School at Waelder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Waelder, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
