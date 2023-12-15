Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in El Paso County, Texas today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

El Paso County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Brookesmith School at Moran High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: Moran, TX

Moran, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastwood High School at Montwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15

7:30 PM CT on December 15 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Coronado High School - El Paso at Americas High School