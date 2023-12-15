If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmer High School at Life School Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ovilla Christian School at Granbury Cornerstone Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 15

6:15 PM CT on December 15 Location: Granbury, TX

Granbury, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Avalon High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 15

8:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Avalon, TX

Avalon, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Joshua High School at Midlothian High School