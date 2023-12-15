In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Esa Lindell to find the back of the net for the Dallas Stars? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Esa Lindell score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindell stats and insights

In two of 27 games this season, Lindell has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

Lindell has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have given up 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindell recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 18:57 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:36 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:20 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:21 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 23:38 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:21 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:13 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.