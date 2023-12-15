Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Fayette County, Texas today, we've got the information here.
Fayette County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dime Box High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
