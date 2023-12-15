If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Fisher County, Texas, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Fisher County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellman-Union High School at Rotan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15

7:00 PM CT on December 15 Location: Rotan, TX

Rotan, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Spur High School at Roby High School

Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on December 15

7:20 PM CT on December 15 Location: Roby, TX

Roby, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Throckmorton High School at Hamlin Collegiate High School