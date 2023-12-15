If you live in Foard County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Foard County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Newcastle High School at Crowell High School