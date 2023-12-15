Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gray County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Gray County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Gray County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Silverton High School at Mclean High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Mclean, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
