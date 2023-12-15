Top Player Prop Bets for Lakers vs. Spurs on December 15, 2023
Oddsmakers have listed player props for Victor Wembanyama and others when the Los Angeles Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|7.5 (Over: +118)
|2.5 (Over: +132)
- Friday's points prop for LeBron James is 27.5. That is 2.4 more than his season average.
- He averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.
- James has collected 6.7 assists per game, 0.8 fewer than Friday's prop bet (7.5).
- He makes 2.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -120)
|11.5 (Over: -135)
|2.5 (Over: -130)
|1.5 (Over: -102)
- Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.2 less than Friday's prop total.
- He averages 0.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 11.5).
- Wembanyama averages 2.5 assists, the same as Friday's over/under.
- Wembanyama averages 1.4 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|17.5 (Over: -120)
|5.5 (Over: -135)
|4.5 (Over: +116)
|2.5 (Over: +124)
- The 17.5 points prop total set for Keldon Johnson on Friday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (17.2).
- He has averaged 0.9 more rebounds per game (6.4) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
- Johnson has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Johnson's 2.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
