The Sam Houston Bearkats (6-5) will be trying to extend a four-game home winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Sam Houston Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Sam Houston (-3.5) 133.5 -190 +155 FanDuel Sam Houston (-3.5) 133.5 -176 +146

Sam Houston vs. Texas State Betting Trends

Sam Houston has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Bearkats' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Texas State has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

The Bobcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of eight times this season.

