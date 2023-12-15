How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In the only matchup on the Serie A schedule today, Juventus and Genoa CFC hit the pitch at Luigi Ferraris.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Serie A today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Genoa CFC vs Juventus
Juventus is on the road to play Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-110)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+340)
- Draw: (+205)
