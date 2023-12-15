Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somervell County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Somervell County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somervell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jim Ned High School at Glen Rose High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Glen Rose, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.