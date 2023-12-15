The MVFC Championship Game is between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) and the Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) on December 15, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET, airing on ESPN2.

South Dakota State has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (448.4 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (237.8 yards allowed per game). Albany (NY) ranks 30th in the FCS with 30.4 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks sixth-best by allowing only 17.2 points per contest.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Key Statistics

South Dakota State Albany (NY) 448.4 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (10th) 237.8 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.4 (89th) 231.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (84th) 217.1 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.8 (28th) 3 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (105th) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (2nd)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has thrown for 2,618 yards (201.4 ypg) to lead South Dakota State, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 299 rushing yards on 80 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has racked up 1,384 yards on 205 carries while finding paydirt 15 times as a runner. He's also caught 22 passes for 196 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Amar Johnson has been handed the ball 112 times this year and racked up 717 yards (55.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke's leads his squad with 740 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 48 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Jaxon Janke has caught 45 passes for 730 yards (56.2 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Zach Heins' 21 receptions have turned into 319 yards and five touchdowns.

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger leads Albany (NY) with 3,382 yards on 246-of-427 passing with 36 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 154 rushing yards (11 ypg) on 96 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

Griffin Woodell has run for 899 yards on 175 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also tacked on 30 catches, totaling 225 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game.

Faysal Aden has racked up 442 yards (on 106 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has racked up 1,055 receiving yards on 53 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has recorded 758 receiving yards (54.1 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns on 43 receptions.

Marqeese Dietz's 44 grabs (on 45 targets) have netted him 499 yards (35.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

