High school basketball competition in Terry County, Texas is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Terry County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wellman-Union High School at Rotan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Rotan, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.