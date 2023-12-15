How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) battle the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas A&M-CC Stats Insights
- The Islanders' 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Vaqueros have given up to their opponents.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-1 when it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Islanders are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Vaqueros sit at 220th.
- The Islanders' 74.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Vaqueros give up.
- Texas A&M-CC is 2-0 when it scores more than 79.1 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas A&M-CC Home & Away Comparison
- At home Texas A&M-CC is putting up 87.8 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.5).
- In 2023-24 the Islanders are allowing 20.2 fewer points per game at home (56.3) than on the road (76.5).
- Texas A&M-CC drains more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.2%) than away (34.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas A&M-CC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UTEP
|W 67-63
|Don Haskins Center
|12/6/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|L 76-74
|American Bank Center
|12/9/2023
|Omaha
|W 62-58
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Texas Lutheran
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.