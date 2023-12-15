Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 15
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-7) are favored by 2.5 points against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-5) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Edinburg, Texas
- Venue: UTRGV Fieldhouse
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-2.5
|149.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Islanders Betting Records & Stats
- Texas A&M-CC and its opponents have combined to score more than 149.5 points twice this season.
- Texas A&M-CC has had an average of 143.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 6.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Texas A&M-CC has a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Texas A&M-CC has been an underdog in three games this season and has come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
- The Islanders have a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Texas A&M-CC has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4
|57.1%
|73.7
|148.5
|79.1
|147.3
|153.8
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|33.3%
|74.8
|148.5
|68.2
|147.3
|146.2
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Texas A&M-CC Insights & Trends
- The Islanders' 74.8 points per game are just 4.3 fewer points than the 79.1 the Vaqueros give up to opponents.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|4-3-0
|0-0
|3-4-0
|Texas A&M-CC
|4-2-0
|3-1
|1-5-0
Texas A&M-CC vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|Texas A&M-CC
|12-6
|Home Record
|13-2
|3-10
|Away Record
|7-7
|8-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-3-0
|4-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|84.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|87.9
|71.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.7
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-3-0
|9-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.