The Texas State Bobcats (3-5) will play the Sam Houston Bearkats (4-4) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Bernard Johnson Coliseum. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas State Players to Watch

  • Damon Nicholas Jr.: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Davon Barnes: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lamar Wilkerson: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaden Ray: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kian Scroggins: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Nicholas: 9 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Barnes: 15.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Wilkerson: 13.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ray: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Scroggins: 8.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas State vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison

Sam Houston Rank Sam Houston AVG Texas State AVG Texas State Rank
213th 73.4 Points Scored 64.1 339th
226th 73 Points Allowed 70.9 174th
126th 34.6 Rebounds 30.5 292nd
90th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 11 60th
151st 7.8 3pt Made 3.3 361st
121st 14.4 Assists 9.5 348th
282nd 13.4 Turnovers 10.6 94th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.