Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Victoria County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Victoria County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Victoria County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bloomington High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.